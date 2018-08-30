Subscribe for 33¢ / day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man suffered severe burns during a fire at his western Iowa apartment.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that Council Bluffs police and firefighters were dispatched around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. They found the injured man outside his home, and he was taken a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska. His name hasn't been released.

Acting Assistant Fire Chief Mike Godbout says investigators suspect the fire resulted from a cooking accident. The apartment sustained minor damage.

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com

