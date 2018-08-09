CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Residents have a few more weeks to find new homes before the power is shut off at their eastern Iowa apartment building.
Authorities say Clinton city officials and tenants at Lafayette Apartments were told Monday that the power was going to be turned off Thursday because of unpaid electric and city utility bills. The downtown building's owner, Jim Trimble, didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.
Tenants learned at a meeting Tuesday that Alliant Energy would give them until the end of the month before shutting off power. And social service agencies are offering help in finding new homes.