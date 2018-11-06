Try 1 month for 99¢
Apologizing for cover-up, diocese vows to ID accused priests

This August 2010 photo provided by Reuben Ortiz, shows retired Catholic priest Jerome Coyle in Albuquerque, N.M. An Associated Press investigation shows that the diocese based in Sioux City, Iowa, quietly transferred Coyle to New Mexico for treatment after he acknowledged in 1986 that he had sexually abused roughly 50 Iowa boys over a 20-year period. (Reuben Ortiz via AP)

 Reuben Ortiz

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Roman Catholic diocese is apologizing for covering up an Iowa priest's sexual abuse of boys for decades and is promising to identify all priests who have faced credible allegations.

The actions by the Diocese of Sioux City come in response to an investigation by The Associated Press that broke the church's 32-year silence on serial abuse by the Rev. Jerome Coyle.

In a statement Tuesday, the diocese said more disclosures of misconduct may be forthcoming. It urged victims to come forward, vowing to use the information to publish a list of credibly accused priests — a step the diocese had resisted.

Coyle admitted in 1986 to having sexually abused 50 boys over a 20-year period. The diocese now says it should have notified parishes and asked victims to come forward back then.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The diocese says it also should have notified the public this summer when Coyle was placed at a retirement home near a school.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments