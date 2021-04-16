As America embraces early voting, GOP hurries to restrict it

In 2020, about 1.3 million Georgia voters cast mail ballots and around 2.7 million voted early in-person. President Joe Biden narrowly won the state by 12,000 votes, with the heavily populated and Democratic-leaning counties in the Atlanta area casting many votes before Election Day. In 2016, when Trump took the state, roughly 2.4 million voters cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

“I know that it is going to obstruct the voting patterns of many people, especially seniors, because people were relying on voting absentee and now they're making it more difficult,” said Georgia state Sen. Donzella James, a Democrat who represents parts of Atlanta. “It’s not going to hurt just Democrats; it’s going to hurt the whole voting process and make it harder to vote.”

A similar dynamic is underway in Iowa, where a new law shortens the early voting period from 29 days to 20 days, requires most mail ballots to be received by Election Day and forbids county election officials from sending absentee ballot request forms unless requested.

“When you're cramming everything into such a small window, of course it's going to be harder on us,” said Travis Weipert, the auditor of Iowa's Johnson County. “If the system is working, what are you trying to fix?”