As Iowa reopens, state’s coronavirus data remains elusive

Reynolds said Iowans would need to decide for themselves, taking into account their own circumstances, whether to venture out.

“Everybody is going to make their own decisions,” she said. “Even though we have eased the mitigation requirements on some of our businesses, restaurants, salons, churches, you still have individual businesses ... some are ready to open up, and they’re moving forward. Others are continuing to make sure that they can do it in a safe and responsible manner. And then Iowans are going to take the responsibility to decide if they are ready to go out and participate at the businesses or go to a restaurant.”

But, western Iowa’s Buck asked, how can Iowans do that without accessible and consumable information about community spread at the local level?

“It seems to me she’s trying to avoid it, especially the death count, so people don’t hear it,” she said. “If you don’t hear it and don’t think about it, it will go away, and it will be OK to open up. That concerns me.”

‘More timely data’

Addressing concerns about the data being released, governor’s spokesman Pat Garrett praised the timeliness of the revamped website — noting the state is giving Iowans “more information than they had before.”