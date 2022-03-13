 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assisted living facility worker charged after woman's death

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — An employee of an Iowa assisted living facility is now facing charges related to the Jan. 21 death of a 77-year-old resident.

KCCI-TV reports that 30-year-old Catherine Forkpa of Ankeny has been charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse.

The charges stem from the death of Lynne Harriet Stewart. She was found in subzero temperatures outside of Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant. The facility is a senior living home for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Staff members tried to warm up Stewart, then took her to a hospital, where she died.

