At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — At least 16 people in eastern Iowa were charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities this week.
Grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses.
Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.
