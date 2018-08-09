CARTER LAKE, Iowa (AP) — An attempted murder charge against a Carter Lake woman has been dismissed at the request of her alleged victim.
The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the charge against 51-year-old Tammy Oberg was dropped Wednesday. Oberg was ordered to pay fees and expenses for court costs.
Oberg had been charged in May after being accused of trying to run over another woman on a bicycle in Carter Lake. Police say she told officers she did it because she believed the victim was riding a stolen bike.
Officers say they found the alleged victim's bike and cellphone in Oberg's home.
Carter Lake sits on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River surrounded by Omaha following an 1877 shift in the river, but it remains part of Iowa.
