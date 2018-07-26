Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CRESCO, Iowa (AP) — A northeast Iowa attorney has been accused of looting the estate of a woman who died in 2009.

Howard County court records say 56-year-old Todd Kowalke (koh-WAHL'-kee) is charged with theft. He didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press. His next court hearing is set for Aug. 10.

The criminal complaint filed against him says he took more than $35,000 from the estate and used it for gambling and for business and personal expenses. The complaint also says he's promised to repay all the money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments