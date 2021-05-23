Auctioneer enjoys helping people deal 'with all this stuff'

He added that the signature auctioneer chant is “the most unimportant thing” about the job.

“I can teach you in 15 minutes how to do it,” he said. “... With the chant, clarity is the most important thing, not speed. People need to understand what you’re saying.”

But learning the auctioneer chant is what got Jesse Meyer, of Bernard, Iowa, into the businesses. Meyer, also a Realtor with American Realty, is a self-taught auctioneer that has worked auctions since 2005.

“My dad (Dennis) and I learned how to auctioneer at the same time,” Meyer said. “He listened to a set of cassette tapes, but I didn’t listen to them and kind of learned at the same time. You learn the numbers and go up and down and backward with the numbers, put filler words in and you get a little faster and faster.”

While Meyer has auctioneered at fundraisers and galas during his career, he said he mostly does land and real estate auctions now. Since he also is a Realtor, he said he can help people with their entire selling process in dual roles.