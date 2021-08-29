Author publishes children's books from Elkader studio

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) — After about 50 years working in the business of books, local author Arthur Geisert still loves the beginning of the process.
“The initial idea is fun,” he said. “That’s also when you’re working the hardest. (The drawing and etching) is just labor. It’s time and routine.”
Geisert houses his studio in Elkader, complete with a 3,000-pound etching press that he uses to print his book illustrations. Throughout the decades, he estimates that he has worked on nearly 30 children’s picture books.
Four years ago, Geisert said he purchased the Elkader studio, which measures 18 feet wide and used to be a dry cleaners. But his press has traveled with him from previous residences in Galena, Ill., and Bernard, Iowa. He noted that the press functions similar to an old washing machine, with a big wheel to move paper through it.
In the 1970s, Geisert said it took five hours to move the press up dozens of stairs with a rigging to get to his then-newly built Galena home, as there was no vehicle or equipment access to the house. The press comes apart in 500-pound chucks in order to move it.
“It’s pretty primitive stuff. We were a tired group of people when we were done,” Geisert recalled. “It was just me, my brother Steve and 26 other guys.”
Now, the Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports the press sits prominently in Geisert’s studio as the first thing people can see when walking through the door.
After drawing out his pieces for each book, Geisert said he spends time etching the mirror image onto copper plates. The plate then is thickly inked and set on the press.
Next, Geisert runs a large sheet of paper through the press, which lays the paper on top of the copper etching and transfers the image before he hand-colors the picture. He noted that the paper must be soaked in water and a bit of bleach for an hour before the printing process.
He said it typically takes 200 sheets of paper for him to create a book, and he has continued using the same special sheets even as their price increased throughout the years.
“In 100 years from now, this paper is going to be just as white as it is now and just as flexible,” Geisert said.
The length of time from idea to holding a copy of his book typically takes about two and a half to three years, Geisert said. However, his latest book, “How the Big Bad Wolf Got His Comeuppance,” was delayed a year longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The book, which is set in Clayton County, will be featured at two upcoming signings: One on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Dubuque Museum of Art and one Saturday, Oct. 23, at his Elkader studio.
Geisert teamed up with Elkader Public Library Director Lisa Pope to create the book. Pope offered to help Geisert with editing text for his prior book, “Pumpkin Island,” and Geisert suggested she write the text for “How the Big Bad Wolf Got His Comeuppance.”
“I’m good at doing the pictures, but not so good at writing,” Geisert said. “I can do the writing for a picture book, which is around 200 words, but I couldn’t do a storybook.”
Pope said she felt honored to be asked to pen a book of Geisert’s, who has donated copies of his previous books in the past.
“It’s kind of a backwards process,” she said of creating the book. “He did all the illustrations and sketches first, and then, I added words and text to the illustrations.”
She also called it an honor to have someone so unique in his field right in Elkader.
“There aren’t a lot of people who do etchings for children’s books anymore,” Pope said. “Once you see the process, you can see why many don’t.”
Pope also will be writing the text for the next book Geisert is working on, “Turkey River Trolls,” which draws its setting from both Elkader and Clayton County.
Geisert said he will start creating the etchings for that book soon, as the copper plates are expected to arrive sometime in late August or early September.
He added that he started making etches again, as he had to pause for health reasons. While he said he is OK now, he was going through radiation treatment for prostate cancer, and the fumes from the etching process weren’t good for him.
But the preliminary sketches for “Turkey River Trolls” were hanging throughout his studio in August, waiting to be etched. The story will follow a group of trolls living under a bridge similar to the one in Elkader, Geisert said, and they will make trouble for the town’s residents — something Geisert joked he enjoyed doing himself.
“One of my goals here is to become a public nuisance,” he said with a laugh. “The trolls don’t do violence, but they do make a nuisance of themselves.”
