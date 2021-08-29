Author publishes children's books from Elkader studio

After drawing out his pieces for each book, Geisert said he spends time etching the mirror image onto copper plates. The plate then is thickly inked and set on the press.

Next, Geisert runs a large sheet of paper through the press, which lays the paper on top of the copper etching and transfers the image before he hand-colors the picture. He noted that the paper must be soaked in water and a bit of bleach for an hour before the printing process.

He said it typically takes 200 sheets of paper for him to create a book, and he has continued using the same special sheets even as their price increased throughout the years.

“In 100 years from now, this paper is going to be just as white as it is now and just as flexible,” Geisert said.

The length of time from idea to holding a copy of his book typically takes about two and a half to three years, Geisert said. However, his latest book, “How the Big Bad Wolf Got His Comeuppance,” was delayed a year longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book, which is set in Clayton County, will be featured at two upcoming signings: One on Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Dubuque Museum of Art and one Saturday, Oct. 23, at his Elkader studio.