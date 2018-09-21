VINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have cleared two eastern Iowa police officers who exchanged gunshots with a man.
Benton County Attorney David Thompson says the officers were justified in using deadly force because they were confronted with a deadly threat.
The Iowa Public Safety Department says 43-year-old Lyle Fowler shot toward officers sent to check his welfare on Sept. 7. The two officers fired back, but no one was wounded in the exchange.
The department says the officers were Sgt. Benjamin Parmater and Patrol Officer Katlyn Schimerowski of the Vinton Police Department.