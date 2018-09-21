Subscribe for 33¢ / day

VINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have cleared two eastern Iowa police officers who exchanged gunshots with a man.

Benton County Attorney David Thompson says the officers were justified in using deadly force because they were confronted with a deadly threat.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Iowa Public Safety Department says 43-year-old Lyle Fowler shot toward officers sent to check his welfare on Sept. 7. The two officers fired back, but no one was wounded in the exchange.

The department says the officers were Sgt. Benjamin Parmater and Patrol Officer Katlyn Schimerowski of the Vinton Police Department.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments