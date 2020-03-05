Authorities confirm body found is missing UI student David Le, of Sioux City

HILLS, Iowa — The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found in the Iowa River near Hills early this week is missing University of Iowa student David Le.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said information on the cause and manner of Le’s death will not be available for a few weeks. However, the death is not considered suspicious, and foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

“We were saddened to hear the news and offer our deepest condolences to David’s family, friends, and loved ones.” said Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations at the UI.

“We encourage members of our campus community reach out if they need support during this time.”

Beck said students in need of support should contact University Counseling Service at (319) 335-7294, and faculty and staff are encouraged to contact the Employee Assistance Program at (319) 335-2085

Le, 19, of Sioux City, was last seen Nov. 13 on the UI campus. The next day, his backpack was found on the Iowa Avenue Bridge. The university contacted the sheriff’s office after finding evidence suggesting someone had entered the river from the Iowa Avenue Bridge.

Authorities searched the river in the area north and south of the bridge, but were unsuccessful in their recovery efforts. On Tuesday, deputies recovered a body in the Iowa River near 4755 Sand Road SE. An identification card belonging to Le was found with the body.

