Authorities ID man killed in fatal Estherville house fire
AP

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a house fire in northwestern Iowa earlier this month.

Paul Ostendorf, 69, died in the fire at Estherville, police told the Sioux City Journal. Ostendorf was the owner and occupant of the house, police said.

Police said a neighbor called firefighters to the home just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 2. Arriving firefighters found the house engulfed in flames and found Ostendorf’s body after extinguishing the fire, officials said.

Ostendorf’s death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

