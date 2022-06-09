 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities ID man killed in shootout with Iowa officer

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in shootout with an officer outside of a convenience store in eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a shootout with an officer outside of a convenience store in eastern Iowa.

Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport, died from his injuries, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer responded to a call from the store reporting that someone appeared to be tampering with its air conditioning unit outside, Davenport police said.

The officer confronted a man, later identified as Morales, outside the store and found that he had outstanding arrest warrants, police said. A fight between the two ensued, and Morales and the officer exchanged gunfire, police said.

Morales was shot and died at a hospital, police said. The officer was not shot, but sustained minor injuries during the fight. Police have not released the officer's name.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

