POLK CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a toddler who died at a Des Moines hospital after being pulled from a central Iowa lake.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office identified her in a news release Wednesday as 2-year-old Celeste Sandoval-Ramos, who lived in Perry. She died Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office says Celeste was with her family Saturday at Big Creek State Park, just north of Des Moines, when she was pulled from the lake just before 9 p.m. First responders performed CPR on her, and she was flown to the hospital.
An investigation is continuing.