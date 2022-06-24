 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield

Grain Silo Collapse

The scene of a grain silo collapse Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Yarmouth Elevator in Yarmouth, Iowa. Crews continued to search Wednesday for a man missing beneath piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa.

 John Lovretta - member, The Hawk Eye

YARMOUTH, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines County Sheriff's Office on Friday identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield.

Rickey Ryan Kammerer was killed in the collapse of a silo Tuesday morning at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed.

Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

