Authorities identify man shot by Woodbury County deputy

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a Woodbury County sheriff's deputy

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday identified the man who was shot and killed by a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy during a confrontation last week.

Michael Scott Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff, died Wednesday after he was shot at a mobile home park in Sergeant Bluff, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said at the time two deputies and a Sergeant Bluff police officer responded to a report of a man trying to break into a mobile home.

He said when the suspect walked toward the officers with a tire iron an officer fired a Taser at him but he didn't stop. The second deputy shot Meredith after being hit in the arm with the tire iron, the sheriff said.

The deputy was not seriously injured. Both deputies are on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is normal procedure after a shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said the names of the deputies involved in the shooting and other details will not be released as the investigation continues, The Sioux City Journal reported.

