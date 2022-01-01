Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 77-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car as he walked in northeast Des Moines.

Jack Waters, of Des Moines, died at the scene after he was struck Thursday night by a Chevrolet Tahoe as he walked across Northeast 14th Street, the Polk County Sheriff's office said.

The Tahoe's driver stopped and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is continuing.

