{{featured_button_text}}
Lyon County Sheriff logo

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Authorities have released the name of a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy who was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday.

Deputy Stephanie Schreurs remains hospitalized in Sioux Falls, the Iowa State Patrol said in a news release.

Schreurs was injured at about 5:30 a.m. when her police SUV rolled at a sharp curve at County Road K52/Hickory Avenue and 160th Street near Rock Rapids.

The SUV left the roadway, entered the ditch, vaulted a private driveway and rolled before coming to rest on the driver's side on a driveway.

An earlier news release said that Schreurs sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Sioux Falls.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the accident, and a technical collision investigation is being completed.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments