BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured by fire at a home in the eastern Iowa community of Bettendorf.

Station KWQC reports that firefighters were sent to the home around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fire officials say the flames broke out as family members in the home used candles to celebrate a religious holiday.

One victim was flown to an Iowa City hospital for treatment. The other was taken to a local hospital. Their names haven't been released.

Information from: KWQC-TV, http://www.kwqc.com

