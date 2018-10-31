Try 1 month for 99¢

DORCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man died when a farm machine ran over him in northeast Iowa's Allamakee County.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called Tuesday to a farm field northwest of Dorchester. The sheriff's office says a combine had backed up over the man when it was being maneuvered to unload corn.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding his name until his relatives have been notified about his death. He lived in Minnesota.

