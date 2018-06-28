Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ROLFE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man and a 12-year-old girl were killed when a tractor rolled over in western Iowa.

The accident occurred Saturday evening about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Rolfe. Investigators say the man lost control of the tractor, which rolled atop him and the girl when it ran into a roadside ditch.

Pocahontas County Sheriff Brian Larsen says the girl just wanted "a simple tractor ride, and it just went horribly wrong."

The man's been identified as 46-year-old Glenn Winthers, who lived in Rolfe. His passenger's been identified as VedaMae Klocke, who also lived in Klocke.

