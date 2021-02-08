 Skip to main content
Authorities say man killed in Iowa apartment fire
AP

Authorities say man killed in Iowa apartment fire

BOONE, Iowa (AP) — A man died and about two dozen people were evacuated from an apartment complex in Boone after a fire broke out, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. Sunday, the The Des Moines Register reported. Members of the Boone Fire Department arrived to find flames coming from a fifth-floor unit on the south side of the six-story building, authorities said.

Firefighters found Steven Michael Crise, 66, inside the burning unit, officials said. Crise was declared dead at the scene. About 24 people were evacuated from the building, along with several pets, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Boone Fire Department, Boone police and the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Boone is located about 13 miles west of Ames.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

