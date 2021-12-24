 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car

Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa

  • 0

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa.

The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports that 42-year-old Tonya Collins had been missing since last week. The Wright County sheriff's office said she was found inside her 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was wrecked in a creek bed on the western edge of Eagle Grove.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Wright County authorities were assisted by the Humboldt County sheriff's department, Eagle Grove police and fire and emergency medical services, Wright County Search and Rescue, emergency managers and the medical examiner's office.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News