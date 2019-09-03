{{featured_button_text}}

REMSEN, Iowa -- Authorities are seeking information to help locate a Remsen woman who was last seen Sunday.

Nicole Ann Trometer, 27, was reported missing to the Remsen Police Department on Monday. She was last seen Sunday morning in Le Mars, Iowa, with Daniel Kittredge, 34.

Police departments in Remsen and Le Mars and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office searched the area and could not locate Trometer. She has two vehicles that have not been located: a 2013 white Dodge Durango Citadel with Iowa license plate number IAA 432 and a 2004 silver Ford Explorer XLT with Iowa license plate number IHY 475.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Trometer, Kittredge or Trometer's vehicles is asked to call the Remsen Police Department at (712) 786-2299.

