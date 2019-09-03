Police departments in Remsen and Le Mars and the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office searched the area and could not locate Trometer. She has two vehicles that have not been located: a 2013 white Dodge Durango Citadel with Iowa license plate number IAA 432 and a 2004 silver Ford Explorer XLT with Iowa license plate number IHY 475.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Trometer, Kittredge or Trometer's vehicles is asked to call the Remsen Police Department at (712) 786-2299.
Samaritan Hospital
Hospital at 28th and Jennings streets
St. Joseph Hospital
St. Joseph's
St. John's Hospital
St. Vincent Hospital
Methodist hospital
Lutheran hospital
St. Joseph demolition, 1968
Health Mercy Air Care
Crane moves MRI
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's
Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy