Avian flu hits flocks in Sac, Humboldt counties

SAC CITY, Iowa -- Another two cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been detected in Iowa, one in a commercial turkey flock in Sac County and in a flock of commercial breeding chickens in Humboldt County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Sunday.

The Sac County operation had roughly 37,000 turkeys and the Humboldt County chicken flock had nearly 15,000, department spokeswoman Chloe Carson said Sunday evening. Flocks that test positive for avian influenza are culled.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has not identified any of the impacted operators.

This year's bird flu outbreak has hit Northwest Iowa hard -- Sunday's announcement follows announcements Thursday that the virus had been found in a commercial turkey operation in Cherokee County and a commercial layer chicken operation in Osceola County. Buena Vista County has been hit harder than other county in the state this year, with the influenza detected at four commercial operations.

Migratory birds are believed to be responsible for spreading the highly contagious influenza to their domesticated counterparts.

The first case of bird flu this year in Iowa was reported in a backyard, mixed-species flock in Pottawattamie County at the beginning of March. Since then, the influenza has been detected in 14 flocks, both commercial and backyard.

