Ban on most Iowa traffic cameras advances

Some lawmakers see the cameras as traffic safety tools that allow police to focus on other crimes while others slam them as cash-generating constitutional violations.

Currently, Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, Fort Dodge, Chester, Waterloo, Independence, Le Claire, Davenport, Muscatine and Cedar Rapids operate traffic-enforcement cameras. Officials with the state Department of Transportation say Prairie City and Fayette are close to installing cameras, and a vendor provided the department with a list of seven other Iowa communities also close to installing them.

“I think we’ve seen this bill before,” said Zaun, in floor managing another legislative attempt to remove the devices, which capture video of cars speeding or running red lights so local law enforcement can review the images flagged and issue citations to the registered vehicle owners.

Zaun said the bill is not intended to promote breaking traffic laws and he lamented being on the opposite side of law enforcement on the issue. But he added that “unfortunately, I think these cities and towns and counties have really taken advantage of a situation and they’ve become more about revenue than actual safety.”