Bank confirms it sponsored group in Egyptian cruise linked to Iowa coronavirus cases

Johnson County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 — including one who was admitted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Wednesday — were part of a travel group sponsored through Hills Bank and Trust.

The bank, headquartered in Hills, Iowa, confirmed to The Gazette on Wednesday the Egyptian cruise that state public health officials say is tied to some of Iowa’s first novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases was part of a trip offered to members of the bank’s Friends Club.

As of Wednesday, 14 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. That total includes one individual in Pottawattamie County who recently had traveled to California as well as 13 individuals from Johnson County.

According to state officials, the latest individual from Johnson County who tested positive is between the ages of 61 and 80 years.

The public health department confirmed this individual “was on the same Egyptian cruise as other positive cases.”

The Hills Bank Friends Club’s trip to Egypt — which took place from Feb. 19 to March 2 — included a four-night cruise along the Nile River.