Beekeeper: Tending hives is fun despite occasional stings

Puetz had only been stung about three times until this August.

“One day, I got stung eight times in my legs,” he said. “They were really mad that day.”

‘I do it because it’s fun — it’s a blast’

Puetz harvests honey once per year.

“Some people will harvest in the spring and fall, but being so new to this, we just harvest in the fall,” he said. “When we harvest honey, we pull out the honey frame, and then we take it into an enclosure. You will want to take it into an enclosure because bees want that honey back. Bees don’t appreciate it when it is harvest time because that is their winter food. It would be like somebody went into your refrigerator and took everything out and walked away with it.”

Puetz uses a specialized tool to scrape off wax caps, then spins the honey away from the remaining wax in an extractor.

“From there, it will go through two different filters and from there you can bottle it,” he said. “It takes a lot of manual work, but I do it because it’s fun. It’s a blast.”

After extracting the honey, Puetz wraps the boxes containing the hives and begins feeding the bees to help them survive the winter.

“A lot of people don’t realize that you actually have to feed your bees in the spring and the fall,” he said. “You either have to have inboard feeders or buckets that you can set on top so they can drink a sugar syrup out of. Every year, I probably buy close to 300 lbs. of sugar. If there is no food, they will fly away.”

