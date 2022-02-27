Bellevue students get out of classroom for hands-on learning

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) — On a recent afternoon, Bellevue High School junior Delaney Dunne carefully used a pair of scissors to remove the leafy green tops of several stalks of kale.

She and her classmates, Alivia Wagner and Ryanne Dunn, had grown the plants using a self-contained aquaponics system at the high school. Now, they were ready to be harvested and sold.

“I enjoy being able to be a part of watching it all work,” Delaney told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. “I never knew what aquaponics was before I joined, and learning about it was interesting to me.”

The trio’s project is part of the school’s Bellevue BIG program, through which junior and senior students tackle a variety of service learning projects.

“We try to get our kids out of the traditional learning environment and get them doing things they’re passionate about for the betterment of the community,” said Matt Cook, a science teacher at the middle and high school who supervises the aquaponics program.

The school has offered aquaponics as part of Belle-vue BIG for about five years, growing leafy greens such as kale, watercress and lettuce. Recently, however, Ryanne proposed a new addition to the menu, and the tank now includes several logs on which golden oyster mushrooms are sprouting.

“We were thinking of other things we could grow. I really like mushrooms, and I just wanted to grow food that I liked,” she said.

The aquaponics system begins with a large tank that holds approximately 100 catfish. The water from that tank, rich in nutrients from the fish waste, flows through a filtration system and into the tank where the plants are grown before recirculating into the fish tank.

The three students divide the daily tasks involved in maintaining the system, which include cleaning the filters, feeding the fish and monitoring the temperature and pH level of their water.

Alivia said the aquaponics program has taught her important skills such as accountability and time management.

“It’s an everyday task,” she said. “You have to come in at a certain time every day and make sure you have enough time to do your jobs.”

The three also have honed their communication and business skills through selling their produce to individual buyers and community organizations, such as Mill Valley Care Center.

Cook said approximately 20 students participate in Bellevue BIG. In addition to the aquaponics project, other students are partnering with Jackson County Humane Society to spur adoption efforts, redoing the basement of a former Bellevue button factory and creating metal signs using CNC manufacturing.

Delaney and Ryanne said the tactile nature of the aquaponics work has been particularly impactful for them.

“I feel like I learn better hands-on than by sitting and looking at a computer,” Delaney said.

