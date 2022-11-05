 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beloved Iowa State fountain will undergo restoration

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The fountain outside the Memorial Union at Iowa State University will be drained and its statues removed in an effort to preserve one of the most iconic art pieces on campus.

The “Fountain of the Four Seasons” by artist Christian Petersen has stood outside the north entrance of the Memorial Union since 1941. But 81 years exposed to the elements has resulted in cracked stone and concrete, according to a news release and information online from University Museums, which preserves and exhibits campus art.

The fountain includes four limestone maidens and a terra cotta ring around the fountainhead. The Ames Tribune reports the maidens will be removed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 and taken to Indiana while their replications are carved from Indiana limestone.

The originals will be placed indoors at a location that’s yet to be determined.

“Continued exposure outdoors, treatment for deposit and stain cleaning, and even basic maintenance, will lead to further damage,” a report by conservator Francis Miller said. “The terra cotta surfaces are in relatively good condition but have slight crazing, small losses, losses along edges, losses from sandblasting, cracks and breaks in the spills.”

The pool, dedicated in 1937, also will be removed and rebuilt. That work is expected to stabilize the pool’s basin to support the new sculpture and improve the fountain’s water efficiency. Water filtration, lighting and other systems also will be upgraded.

Construction on the fountain and pool will begin this spring. The replica maidens and terra cotta ring are planned to be installed in fall 2023. The pool and fountain won’t be filled with water again until weather permits in spring 2024.

The cost of the project, funded by the Office of the President, was not provided. Donations are being accepted at museums.iastate.edu/visit/art-on-campus-collection/fountain/how-to-help/.

More information about the project is available at museums.iastate.edu/visit/art-on-campus-collection/fountain. More information about barricades and changes to access the Memorial Union during construction on the fountain and pool is available at mu.iastate.edu/.

