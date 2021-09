URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Urbandale.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Eric Christopher Lindberg of Des Moines was riding on Meredith Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday when he was hit.

Police say the accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

