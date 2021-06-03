 Skip to main content
Bicyclist killed is third in Quad-City area in a month
AP

Bicyclist killed is third in Quad-City area in a month

  • Updated
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist has died after being struck by a speeding motorist in Davenport, Iowa — the third fatal accident involving a bicyclist in the Quad-City region in the past month.

The Quad-City Times reports that the accident happened Thursday when a red SUV struck the bicyclist at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue. Police say the SUV then fled.

A 13-year-old boy was fatally struck by a police cruiser in Moline, Illinois, on May 4. The officer is on leave while the investigation continues.

Earlier that same day, a 60-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in rural Rock Island County, Illinois.

