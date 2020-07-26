Biden calls Iowa a battleground in the ‘battle for the soul of this nation’

From the outset of the campaign, Biden has characterized the 2020 election as a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

However, simply defeating President Donald Trump will not be enough. Democrats, he said, must provide the leadership needed to “deliver meaningful change for the millions of people who are hurting all across this nation.”

With more people in the United States infected with COVID-19 than in any other nation, he said America needs leadership “that recognizes the real threat of this pandemic and doesn’t just wave a white flag of surrender like the president has.”

“We need leadership that brings everyone to the table to rebuild an economy that works for working families, creates millions of good paying jobs for the future,” Biden said. “We need leadership that strives to finally deliver on our founding principles — ensure that all men are not only equal at creation, but treated equally throughout their lives.”

Trump’s campaign, which marked 100 days until the election with a MAGA — Make America Great Again — event Sunday in Waukee, agreed that it was a “special day” for Biden to have “finally found his way (virtually, anyway) back to the Hawkeye State” 173 days after finishing fifth in the first-in-the-nation caucuses.