CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa Democratic challengers Fred Hubbell and Rep. Abby Finkenauer are downplaying suggestions they need help from former Vice President Joe Biden to get their campaigns cross the Election Day finish line.
“He’s very appealing. He’s very popular in Iowa. He’ll help get people energized,” Hubbell, the Democratic candidate for governor, said this weekend during a campaign stop in Iowa City. Polling has shown him with a slight lead over GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“I think a lot of them are” enthusiastic and energized, Hubbell continued, “but at the same time we need to keep encouraging people to knock doors, to make phone calls. So the more energy, the more enthusiasm, the better chance not only they, but their friends and relatives will vote.”
Finkenauer also tried to knock down any suggestion Biden is coming Tuesday to Cedar Rapids for an early voting rally because her race against Republican U.S. Rep. Rod Blum is tightening. The visit by Biden follows his endorsement of Finkenauer, who was a volunteer coordinator for his 2008 Iowa precinct caucuses campaign.
“You know, we were excited to have him here,” Finkenauer said Saturday at a rally in Waterloo. However, rather than the “rescue mission” Iowa Republicans called Biden’s visit, she said “it’s more about making sure that we earn every single vote and that everybody is being talked to. Every door (knocked on) and every call matters right now.”
Biden, 75, who hasn’t ruled out a third presidential bid in 2020, will headline the rally at the Veterans Memorial Building, 50 Second Avenue Bridge. Doors open at 6 p.m. To RSVP, go to https://events.mobilizeamerica.io/friends-of-joe-biden/.
Republicans suggest Biden’s visit signals Democratic nervousness about candidates who once looked like they had comfortable leads. They point to Biden’s travel schedule that takes him to election battlegrounds in Ohio, Missouri and Wisconsin this week.
“Joe Biden’s visit a week before Election Day isn’t a victory lap for Democrats — it’s a rescue mission because Fred Hubbell and Abby Finkenauer’s message of raising taxes isn’t resonating with Iowans,” Jesse Dougherty of the Republican Party of Iowa said. “Even after outspending Republicans in nearly every race, Democrats haven’t been able to break away, and now they need Joe Biden to step in to save their losing message.”
Republicans say adding Iowa to Biden’s itinerary means Iowa Democratic candidates aren’t creating a blue wave on their own.
“With multiple polls showing a substantial jump from nearly 15 points behind to up to as much as 4 points ahead, it is clear the 1st District is not connecting with Abby’s extreme positions … and last-ditch efforts are underway to salvage her campaign,” Blum spokeswoman Alexah Rogge said.
They also point out Biden’s visit is something of an about-face. Earlier in the campaign, his aides said Biden planned to avoid stumping for candidates in Iowa and New Hampshire because that would bring more attention to his possible 2020 ambition than to candidates on the ballot this year. Iowa and New Hampshire, of course, host the first caucuses and primary of the presidential nominating process.
Of course, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence already have been to Iowa to campaign for party members on the ballot, including Blum and Reynolds.
It’s unclear how much effect political “stars” have on voters. Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer says campaign surrogates such as Trump and Biden provide “one more reason for people to give thought to their candidate.”
“Are they going to say something that is going to convince somebody who isn’t sitting on the fence?” she said on Iowa Public Television’s “Iowa Press.” “That’s hard to say. But if what they’re doing is convincing them to go and get somebody else to come vote with you, then it’s more the messaging that becomes important than the messenger probably.”
Despite what public polls say about the races, Selzer said “you have to think their internal polls are driving that” decision to bring in surrogates.
People familiar with the race for governor have said for months it is close, with the lead seesawing between Hubbell and Reynolds.
In Iowa’s 1st District, Finkenauer has led in polls, including a 15-point margin in a New York Times/Sienna College poll last month. Selzer hasn’t done polling in the 1st District, but suggested that polling was finished “perhaps a little too soon.”
Since then, however, polling done for the Blum campaign and for the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is tied to House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had a private fundraiser in Cedar Rapids for Blum, show the race as close. That poll showed a statistical dead heat, with Finkenauer at 44 percent and Blum at 43 percent, with 8 percent of voters undecided.
The CLF poll showed Blum leading by 4 percentage points. Although the CLF has poured more than $100 million into television and digital advertising in Iowa this year, Blum’s campaign said it has been outspent six-to-one by Finkenauer and her allies.