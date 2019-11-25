Biden’s holiday season bus tour aims to bolster support in Iowa

Polling numbers are — and have been — all over the place. A year ago, national polls had Biden leading the field by as much as 17 percentage points over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 23 points over Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Today, the margins are much closer. The RealClearPolitics.com national polling average has Biden at 29.8 percent, Sanders at 19.3 and Warren at 18.5.

In Iowa, Biden’s numbers have fallen further. He led Sanders by 13 points a year ago, but is tied with Sanders at 17 percent behind South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 23.5 percent and Warren at 17.8 percent in the RealClearPolitics.com average.

The tour should signal to Biden’s supporters and those who have him on their shortlists that he’s competing for a win in Iowa, Hagle said. Appearing to give up on Iowa might encourage his backers to look at one of the other candidates running in the middle lane.

“Buttigieg seems to have moved to the middle lane to try to capture some of that vote, and Klobuchar still is there,” Hagle said, referring to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “If Biden were to fade entirely or just give up on Iowa, it might give either of them a greater chance.”

