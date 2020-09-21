 Skip to main content
Biden set to air first Iowa network ads
Biden set to air first Iowa network ads

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign this week will be advertising on Iowa’s network television stations for the first time.

The Biden campaign previously has advertised in Iowa on cable channels and streaming services.

The new ad campaign, which will feature myriad ads on a variety of topics, begins Tuesday and will air in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Quad Cities, Sioux City, and Ottumwa markets, according to the Biden campaign.

Biden, the former two-term U.S. vice president, is the Democratic challenger to incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Although Trump won Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points in 2016, polls here thus far have showed a far more competitive race in 2020. The Iowa Poll published by the Des Moines Register, Monmouth and Public Policy Polling have produced polls showing Trump leading by just 1 or 2 percentage points.

The ads that will air starting this week will cover topics like health care, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic recovery, the Biden campaign said.

