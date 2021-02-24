Bill to shorten early voting passes Iowa Senate; moves to House

Provisions of the bill, Smith said, were intended to address election misconduct, nomination requirements, absentee ballot voting, voter list maintenance requirements and election enforcement and authority with the goal of “making it easy to vote but hard to cheat.”

However, Democrats said Iowans proved the state’s voter process is working when more than 1.7 million Iowans participated in the record 2020 general election turnout, including more than a million Iowans who cast their votes early in person or by mail, seeking to avoid lines at the polls in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

They argued the bill is part of a national GOP effort to throw up election barriers over unfounded voter fraud allegations made by former President Donald Trump and his allies that were rejected by the courts.

“There was no fraud,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “The only thing that lacks integrity is this legislation. This is not the time to take us backwards. This radical bill is not needed. It’s an embarrassment.”

Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, countered that “fraud is the worst kind of voter suppression” — asserting that 77% of Republicans believe there was fraud in the 2020 election and “most of us in my caucus, in the Republican caucus, believe the election was stolen.”