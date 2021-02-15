Bill would create possibility of parole for Class A felons in Iowa

“These are not crimes of mistake. They are serious crimes,” she said.

From the viewpoint of county attorneys, the public would not be served by releasing them from incarcerations. Meyers could not imagine telling a family that the person who murdered their loved one would be eligible for release after the prosecutor said that person would never be paroled.

However, Chuck Hurley, a former prosecutor and defense attorney who led the House Judiciary Committee the last time it advanced a death penalty bill, said the purpose of government is to “punish evil and commend the good.”

“I think this bill does that,” said Hurley, now with The Family Leader, which is registered as “undecided” on the bill.

If the bill is advanced, victims should have input into the commutation process, said Hurley, who served on the Board of Parole.

“Mercy can and should triumph over judgment, but only after careful examination,” he said.