 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Bird exhibitions return in Iowa as avian flu subsides

  • Updated
  • 0

SLOAN, Iowa (AP) — All spring, Addy Johnson feared a repeat of 2015, when the poultry barn at the Woodbury County Fair featured none of her feathered friends.

“I’d go in there and look at the rabbits and the other side was empty and it was sad,” Addy said.

Avian influenza, or bird flu, had swept the state, forcing commercial producers to destroy millions of chickens and turkeys. To contain the spread of the deadly virus, poultry and bird shows across Iowa were canceled.

Addy and younger sister Brenna faced a repeat of that sad situation this year.

Bird flu again hit Iowa in March, eventually being confirmed at 19 sites, including seven in Northwest Iowa, and forcing producers to destroy hundreds of thousands of birds. On March 23, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship canceled all live bird exhibitions at fairs.

“It was weird. I had like an empty feeling,” Addy told the Sioux City Journal.

People are also reading…

She and Brenna already were raising dove and golden pheasant chicks on their rural Sloan acreage for their 4-H projects. It looked like they wouldn’t get the fun of showing them at the fair.

“I was sad,” Brenna said. “Our hope was to wait and pray we would have one (a show).”

On June 3, those prayers were answered. The state lifted the show ban after more than 30 days had passed since a new confirmed bird flu infection. The girls, both members of the Willow Workers 4-H Club, found out a couple days later at a 4-H awards banquet. (Nebraska also has lifted a similar bird show ban.)

Addy and Brenna, who also show rabbits, horses and dogs at the fair and enter a number of other non-animal projects, will once again have a packed fair schedule, either showing their animals each day or helping friends with theirs.

“It would have been weird to have a day off without the poultry show,” Addy said.

Poultry and bird projects are among the most popular in Woodbury County, drawing approximately 190 entries last year, said Lujean Faber, the county’s Iowa State University Extension and Outreach youth development educator who also oversees the 4-H program. When there aren’t bird flu concerns, the poultry barn is filled with chickens of all colors and shapes, along with ducks, turkeys and other specialty birds like Addy and Brenna’s pheasants and doves.

It’s a popular roost for children and adults surprised to learn there are many more types of chickens than the stereotypical white hen and red rooster.

“I know when the public comes there, they enjoy seeing the wide variety of poultry,” Faber said.

So do Addy and Brenna. Their mother, Jamie, showed yellow pheasants when she was in 4-H, and their grandmother Peggy Davidson hatches golden pheasants and raises other birds.

Addy, 17, and Brenna, 14, were attracted to the colorful birds from their first year in 4-H. Addy’s shown bantams and fancy chickens in the past, and will show white doves and peach doves this year, her seventh in 4-H.

Brenna was attracted to golden pheasants when she began 4-H five years ago.

“I like the pheasants because I think they’re really pretty. I tried them my first year and thought they were pretty easy, so I kept with them,” said Brenna, who will be a Westwood High School freshman.

Both Addy and Brenna plan to show four birds at the fair in August, so there’s much feeding, watering and watching them develop champion-worthy plumage to be done.

It’s fun, said Addy, who will be a junior at Westwood, to hang out in the poultry barn answering questions from curious fairgoers who don’t have an agricultural background.

After facing the reality of being unable to exhibit her pheasants, Brenna said she learned not to take them for granted. Come fair time, she’ll be among the hundreds of visitors appreciating the unique qualities of the different bird breeds.

“People get to see crazy birds they don’t usually get to see,” she said. “I’m very excited. I love showing them.”

You could say it makes her proud as a peacock.

And, thanks to the lifting of the bird show ban, you might see a few of those, too, at this year’s fair.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three finalists announced for Iowa Supreme Court opening

Three finalists announced for Iowa Supreme Court opening

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will choose from among the three finalists, who are, according to a news release from the state court system: Alan Heavens, a Northeast Iowa judge from the 1st District, David May, an Iowa Court of Appeals judge and William Miller, a lawyer with Dorsey & Whitney in Des Moines. 

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she'll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts. She'll ask them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected. A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold.

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a longstanding precedent that allowed landowners to sue for damages when a neighboring hog farm causes water pollution or odor problems that affect quality of life. A majority of the court concluded Thursday that a 2004 decision was wrong. The reversal is a significant blow to property owners who live in rural areas  who want to take legal action over expanding hog farms. It’s a victory for the agriculture industry in Iowa because it strengthens the immunity law protecting livestock farmers from nuisance lawsuits. Iowa is the nation’s leading pork producer with 23 million pigs.

Man sentenced to life term for killing of Iowa state trooper

Man sentenced to life term for killing of Iowa state trooper

An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year during a standoff and shootout with police. The mandatory sentence was handed down Monday, a little more than a month after a jury found 42-year-old Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him following Lang’s assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran. Judge Joel Dalrymple also ordered Lang to pay $150,000 in restitution to Smith’s estate.

Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property. KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites. The sheriff’s office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water. Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It isn't clear if she has an attorney.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Saturday in the Park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News