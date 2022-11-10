 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds

An Iowa agriculture official has limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds.

State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds are brought together, including bird sales, auctions, swap meets and exhibitions. The order is effective for at least 30 days and will be in effect until 30 days have passed without a positive confirmation of bird flu in Iowa.

The most recent case in Iowa was reported Tuesday in Louisa County in a backyard flock of 20 birds. An egg laying farm was identified Nov. 6 in Wright County, where more than 1 million chickens had to be killed.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation of disaster emergency for the county to activate a disaster response and recovery program authorized by state law that allows state agencies to help with the response. That assistance includes limiting importation and movement of birds when necessary and assisting in the killing and disposal of infected flocks.

People are also reading…

In 2022, bird flu has been detected in 17 commercial flocks and five backyard flocks in Iowa. More than 15 million birds in Iowa have been killed to stop the spread of the virus among chicken and turkey flocks.

Nationally, more than 50 million birds have been killed in 46 states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY — Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him.

GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House

GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa's 4 seats in the US House

Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. GOP Reps. Randy Feenstra, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson won reelection Tuesday while votes were still being counted in a tight race between Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Zach Nunn.

Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne

Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne

Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn’t call the race until Wednesday because the race was so close. Republicans swept Iowa’s three other House seats on Election Day. During the campaign, Nunn emphasized his lifelong ties to the district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs. The 43-year-old from Bondurant stressed his conservative positions and his military combat experience with the U.S. Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan as he appealed to voters.

Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Residents of Nebraska have approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections. The measure was one of several decided Tuesday that could affect the way votes are cast in the next presidential election. Arkansas voters defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have raised the threshold to pass future ballot initiatives. A proposal to expand early voting passed in Connecticut and was leading in Michigan. The measures were among 130 state ballot issues. Others touched on contentious policies such as abortion rights, marijuana legalization, gun rights and gambling.

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts. Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term a year later, but her run for reelection never seemed in doubt. Polling for months had shown that Reynolds was strongly favored over DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner. DeJear was seeking to be the nation’s first Black woman elected as governor.

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states —  Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.

Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution

Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment Tuesday, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called strict scrutiny when considering gun restrictions. That standard will make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News