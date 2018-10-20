Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City officials have named the black-eyed Susan as the city's official flower.

The City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution adopting the flower with gold petals and a black center.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The plant is native to Iowa city and attracts a wide variety of insects, including butterflies and bees. Its seeds are a favorite of songbirds, such as goldfinches, sparrows and chickadees. The flower's colors are also shared by the University of Iowa.

Project GREEN, a local nonprofit group that supports city beautification efforts, says adopting the black-eyed Susan may inspire residents to plant native food sources for local pollinators.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments