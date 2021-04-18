 Skip to main content
Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River
Body and vehicle found submerged in Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police were investigating the discovery Sunday of a body and submerged vehicle near a boat ramp.

Police and fire department rescuers were called a little before 1 p.m. to the Harriet Street boat ramp into the Des Moines River after someone saw a body in the water near a nearly submerged vehicle. People initially attempted a rescue but realized the person was dead.

A fire department water team recovered the body of a man. It appears the body and vehicle had been in the water for “a considerable time," police said in a news release.

The boat ramp is downriver from the city's downtown.

