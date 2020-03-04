Body found believed to be missing UI student from Sioux City

HILLS, Iowa — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday recovered a body believed to be missing University of Iowa student David Le.

However, authorities said they cannot make that determination until an autopsy is performed and the body is positively identified.

Detective Sgt. Brad Kunkel said it likely would be a few days before investigators know for certain.

According to a news release, deputies found a body in the Iowa River near 4755 Sand Road SE at 1:06 p.m. An identification card belonging to Le was found with the body.

The body was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Le, 19, of Sioux City, was last seen around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 13 at Macbride Hall on the UI campus.

The following day, a student found Le’s backpack on the Iowa Avenue Bridge and turned it over to a UI employee, who contacted police.