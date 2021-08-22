 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday
0 Comments
AP

Body found in Big Sioux River in Sioux City Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.

The Sioux City Fire and Rescue department was called out to retrieve the body Saturday evening. A fisherman reported seeing the body peaking out of the water around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The body was taken to the morgue for identification. It wasn't immediately clear how long the body had been in the river.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Schools' virtual VIBE Academy gears up for its first year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News