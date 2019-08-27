{{featured_button_text}}

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The body of a man reported missing was found late Monday in East Lake Okoboji.

Dickinson County Sheriff's deputies walking the docks and shoreline near the Barefoot Bar at 11:53 p.m. Monday spotted an object in the water about 45 yards from shore and contacted the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Dive team, which recovered the body and identified it as Vincent Harvey.

Harvey, 24, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, was reported missing Sunday morning. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near a dock at Parks Marina, where personal items were found at the end of a dock.

