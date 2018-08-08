MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the body of a child recovered the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa is that of a child who fell into the water upstream on the Illinois side.
Authorities say dental and other records, video recordings and interviews with family were used to establish that the body of 2-year-old Hawk Newberry had been found. He fell into the river July 24 while with family members at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, Illinois.
A fisherman discovered his body Sunday, and it was pulled from the water near Brown's Island at Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa.
The little boy's home was in Moline, Illinois.