Bremer County man dies when farm equipment falls on him

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — A Waverly man was killed in an apparent farming accident north of Waverly, law enforcement officials said.

Bremer County Sheriff's deputies said deputies were called to a field north of Waverly for a medical emergency on Thursday. They found Dale Clewell, 63, dead at the scene, KCRG-TV reported.

Deputies said Clewell was working on a field planter when a jack lifting it up moved, causing the equipment to fall on him and kill him.

An autopsy was scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s office.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KRCG-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0