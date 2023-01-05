 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brenna Bird sworn in as attorney general

  • Updated
  • 0
Brenna Bird

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird speaks at her swearing in ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

 Caleb McCullough

DES MOINES — Brenna Bird, Iowa's new attorney general, took the oath of office in the Capitol on Thursday, formally swearing in as the state’s first Republican attorney general since 1979.

She was joined by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and former Gov. Terry Branstad, who praised her work as an attorney and in government. Bird was Branstad’s chief legal counsel from 2011 to 2015, and she was previously chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Steve King. Before becoming attorney general this week, Bird was most recently the Guthrie County Attorney.

She was sworn in by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at the Capitol Thursday, Reynolds said Bird stood out in Branstad’s administration when Reynolds was lieutenant governor. On the 2022 campaign trail, Reynolds said she was again impressed by Bird.

People are also reading…

“As I watched her with Iowans, watched her sharing her vision for the AG’s office and truly her passion to serve, it was clear that all these years later, this servant leader hasn’t changed a bit,” Reynolds said.

The governor highlighted Bird’s campaign pledge to challenge President Joe Biden’s administration. Reynolds said federal leaders have overstepped their bounds and Bird will work to keep the federal government in check.

“We’re all familiar with that defiant declaration on our state seal: Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain,” she said. “The position of AG is one of the main tools the people of Iowa have that makes good on this promise.”

Bird campaigned on a message of challenging Biden’s administration, and on Tuesday signed onto a series of lawsuits against rules set by Biden and national Democratic lawmakers. The state was already a party to those suits, but former Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller did not attach his name to them.

Bird narrowly defeated Democrat Tom Miller in the November election, a victory that was marked by a large swing toward Republicans statewide and heavy support from Reynolds.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

In her new role, Bird said she was committed to upholding the state laws and the U.S. Constitution.

“I’m going to serve all Iowans, whether folks voted for me or not,” she said Thursday. “I’m here to work for everybody and serve everybody.”

Miller attended the event, and Bird thanked him for aiding her team as she transitions into the office. Miller said in a statement last week he was thankful to Iowans for giving him a record-setting 40 years in the office.

Brenna Bird and Tom Miller

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (right) speaks with former Attorney General Tom Miller (left) after her swearing in ceremony on Jan. 5, 2023.

“We did it our way,” he said. “We never compromised on our values and principles. That is enormously satisfying to me.”

In addition to joining anti-Biden lawsuits, Bird announced a “top down and bottom up audit” of the office’s victim-services division.

“[I am] thankful to work with our prosecutors and law enforcement and crime victims, uphold the constitution,” she said at the Capitol Thursday. “Just looking forward to getting back to work.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $685 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held in the Mega Millions game. There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week. The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn't match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. The chase ended when police got in front of the truck, forcing the driver to stop. The driver then tried to drive away when an officer hit the truck, pushing it against the house. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA’s Apollo program, has died. He was 90. NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death. A family spokesman says he “from complications of a fall." Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day spaceflight that beamed live television broadcasts as they orbited Earth, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later. Cunningham, then a civilian, crewed the mission, which launched from Cape Kennedy Air Force Station, Florida, on Oct. 11 and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean south of Bermuda.

$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots

$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots

Call it the Golden Age of lottery jackpots. Or to put it another way, what’s up with all the massive lottery prizes? The latest haul up for grabs is a $940 million Mega Millions jackpot, with a drawing set for Friday night. The prize ranks as the sixth largest in U.S. history. That comes less than two months after a player in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Players also won lottery prizes topping $1 billion earlier in 2022 and in 2021. But while it may seem the lottery gods are showering players with repeated chances at hard-to-fathom riches, the credit for the big prizes is actually due to math — and more difficult odds.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK health system in crisis as health workers strike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News